109 TEAL POINTE LN

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great One Story Arthur Rutenberg Pool Home with open living and fantastic marsh views. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooking and a large island. All 4 bedrooms are en suite and office can also be 5th bedroom. Fantastic central location within a short golf cart ride or bike ride to Marsh Landing Country Club. Club Membership Available. Landlord pays for all association fees. Owner will pay for pool & lawn maintenance but tenant will reimburse them for cost. Available immediately. Easy to show. Text or leave message and show.Also for SALE MLS #1025338