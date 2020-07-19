All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 109 TEAL POINTE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
109 TEAL POINTE LN
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:56 PM

109 TEAL POINTE LN

109 Teal Pointe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 Teal Pointe Lane, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great One Story Arthur Rutenberg Pool Home with open living and fantastic marsh views. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooking and a large island. All 4 bedrooms are en suite and office can also be 5th bedroom. Fantastic central location within a short golf cart ride or bike ride to Marsh Landing Country Club. Club Membership Available. Landlord pays for all association fees. Owner will pay for pool & lawn maintenance but tenant will reimburse them for cost. Available immediately. Easy to show. Text or leave message and show.Also for SALE MLS #1025338

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 TEAL POINTE LN have any available units?
109 TEAL POINTE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 109 TEAL POINTE LN have?
Some of 109 TEAL POINTE LN's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 TEAL POINTE LN currently offering any rent specials?
109 TEAL POINTE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 TEAL POINTE LN pet-friendly?
No, 109 TEAL POINTE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 109 TEAL POINTE LN offer parking?
No, 109 TEAL POINTE LN does not offer parking.
Does 109 TEAL POINTE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 TEAL POINTE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 TEAL POINTE LN have a pool?
Yes, 109 TEAL POINTE LN has a pool.
Does 109 TEAL POINTE LN have accessible units?
No, 109 TEAL POINTE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 109 TEAL POINTE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 TEAL POINTE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 TEAL POINTE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 TEAL POINTE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with ParkingPalm Valley Apartments with Pools
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Flagler Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville