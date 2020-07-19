109 TEAL POINTE LN

109 Teal Pointe Lane, Palm Valley, FL 32082 Palm Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great One Story Arthur Rutenberg Pool Home with open living and fantastic marsh views. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooking and a large island. All 4 bedrooms are en suite and office can also be 5th bedroom. Fantastic central location within a short golf cart ride or bike ride to Marsh Landing Country Club. Club Membership Available. Landlord pays for all association fees. Owner will pay for pool & lawn maintenance but tenant will reimburse them for cost. Available immediately. Easy to show. Text or leave message and show.Also for SALE MLS #1025338
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
