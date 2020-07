Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fully Furnished condo in the Beautiful area of Ponte Vedra Lakes. This 2 story condo has update kitchen,flooring,painting,bathrooms and so much more. The bedrooms are upstairs with the w/d next to the master for convenience. Enjoy the extra large screen porch that covers the balcony off the master as well as downstairs. There is a queen in the master and a futon bed in the 2nd bedroom/office.Amenities included great pool with large deck area, and tennis.