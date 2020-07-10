108 CAMINO TRL

Amenities

Don't miss this great opportunity to live in paradise in Sawgrass Players Club, this spacious one-level beauty. Featuring a huge screened lanai and pool, covered outdoor dining area with an over-sized slider doors connecting the master and family room to the outside entertainment. There's plenty of room for the whole family. The fully equipped kitchen comes with custom white cabinetry, stainless appliances with a brand new fridge, granite counter-tops, connected to the formal living area leading to the pool. Enjoy all the amenities Sawgrass has to offer in a cul-de-sac location and the beaches only a couple blocks down! Pool cleaning and maintenance included! No pets considered. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $20/mo.