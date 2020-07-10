All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

108 CAMINO TRL

108 Camino Trail · No Longer Available
Location

108 Camino Trail, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Don't miss this great opportunity to live in paradise in Sawgrass Players Club, this spacious one-level beauty. Featuring a huge screened lanai and pool, covered outdoor dining area with an over-sized slider doors connecting the master and family room to the outside entertainment. There's plenty of room for the whole family. The fully equipped kitchen comes with custom white cabinetry, stainless appliances with a brand new fridge, granite counter-tops, connected to the formal living area leading to the pool. Enjoy all the amenities Sawgrass has to offer in a cul-de-sac location and the beaches only a couple blocks down! Pool cleaning and maintenance included! No pets considered. Renter's insurance required. Resident benefit package: $20/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

