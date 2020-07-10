104 BAY HILL CT

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the private community of Bay Hill Cove.This home offers just under 1900 sq ft of living space and has the most spectacular view. Formal dining area with double doors at entrance or it can also be used as an office. The perfect Split floor plan with large master bedroom and attached master bath. Master bath has a step up garden tub, walk in shower, his and her vanities and large walk in closet. Other bedrooms are spacious and have a full bath between rooms. Kitchen is cozy with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an open breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Dining area has bay windows and is attached to the living room. The attached Florida room is a dream offering a scenic view of the lake.