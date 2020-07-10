All apartments in Palm Valley
Palm Valley, FL
104 BAY HILL CT
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:22 PM

104 BAY HILL CT

104 Bay Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

104 Bay Hill Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the private community of Bay Hill Cove.This home offers just under 1900 sq ft of living space and has the most spectacular view. Formal dining area with double doors at entrance or it can also be used as an office. The perfect Split floor plan with large master bedroom and attached master bath. Master bath has a step up garden tub, walk in shower, his and her vanities and large walk in closet. Other bedrooms are spacious and have a full bath between rooms. Kitchen is cozy with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an open breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Dining area has bay windows and is attached to the living room. The attached Florida room is a dream offering a scenic view of the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 BAY HILL CT have any available units?
104 BAY HILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 104 BAY HILL CT have?
Some of 104 BAY HILL CT's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 BAY HILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
104 BAY HILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 BAY HILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 104 BAY HILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 104 BAY HILL CT offer parking?
No, 104 BAY HILL CT does not offer parking.
Does 104 BAY HILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 BAY HILL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 BAY HILL CT have a pool?
Yes, 104 BAY HILL CT has a pool.
Does 104 BAY HILL CT have accessible units?
No, 104 BAY HILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 104 BAY HILL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 BAY HILL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 BAY HILL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 BAY HILL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
