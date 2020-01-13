All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

1733 Green Ridge Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619
Green Ridge Estates

pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1733 Green Ridge Road have any available units?
1733 Green Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 1733 Green Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1733 Green Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 Green Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 Green Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1733 Green Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1733 Green Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1733 Green Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 Green Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 Green Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 1733 Green Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 1733 Green Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1733 Green Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 Green Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 Green Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1733 Green Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1733 Green Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

