4718 SOMERSET HILL LANE

Almost new townhome ready for occupancy!! This beautiful townhouse features 2 bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths and 1/2 bath downstairs. Open floor plan with tile on the main floor. Fully upgrade kitchen with granite counter tops. Unit comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Gated community in a great location convenient to the Expressway, shopping, etc. Community features community pool, clubhouse, playground and basketball court. Enjoy maintenance fee living starting now!! Virtual tour link -https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=a6gyuWjo21j