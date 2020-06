Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 1 car garage town-home in Magnolia Park in Riverview. Large kitchen,open to living area, 42" light cabinets, beautiful granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, neutral 17" tile. Living area has laminate flooring and sliders overlooking patio. Upstairs the bedrooms are spacious and each has a private bath. Magnolia Park is a gate community with 3 pools, basketball courts, playground and splash pad. Centrally located close to I-75, restaurants and shops.