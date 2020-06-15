Amenities

9118 Hillcroft Drive Available 07/06/20 Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5 bathrooms & Loft townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community. This townhome beauty features a spacious open kitchen with granite countertops and a neutral tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and 42" modern cabinets. A full-size washer and dryer located on the second floor. Attached One car garage. This townhouse is within minutes of I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway with easy access to downtown Tampa and the Brandon Mall. Gated community. Magnolia Park community offers 2 pools, a splash pad, playgrounds, and walking trails. Enjoy the free-living in the beautiful Magnolia Park community! Available July 6th.



(RLNE4806992)