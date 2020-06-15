All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 9118 Hillcroft Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
9118 Hillcroft Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9118 Hillcroft Drive

9118 Hillcroft Drive · (407) 809-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9118 Hillcroft Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9118 Hillcroft Drive · Avail. Jul 6

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
9118 Hillcroft Drive Available 07/06/20 Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Like new 1451 sq ft - 2br / 2.5 bathrooms & Loft townhouse with pond view in Magnolia Park community. This townhome beauty features a spacious open kitchen with granite countertops and a neutral tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and 42" modern cabinets. A full-size washer and dryer located on the second floor. Attached One car garage. This townhouse is within minutes of I-75 and the Crosstown Expressway with easy access to downtown Tampa and the Brandon Mall. Gated community. Magnolia Park community offers 2 pools, a splash pad, playgrounds, and walking trails. Enjoy the free-living in the beautiful Magnolia Park community! Available July 6th.

(RLNE4806992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Hillcroft Drive have any available units?
9118 Hillcroft Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9118 Hillcroft Drive have?
Some of 9118 Hillcroft Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Hillcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Hillcroft Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Hillcroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9118 Hillcroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9118 Hillcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9118 Hillcroft Drive does offer parking.
Does 9118 Hillcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9118 Hillcroft Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Hillcroft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9118 Hillcroft Drive has a pool.
Does 9118 Hillcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 9118 Hillcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Hillcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 Hillcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9118 Hillcroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9118 Hillcroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9118 Hillcroft Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity