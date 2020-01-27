All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:58 AM

9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE

9025 Sienna Moss Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9025 Sienna Moss Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Large home with beautiful pond view in a great location! The enchanting covered front porch leads into this spacious home with a formal living room as well as a large family room that opens to a luxurious kitchen with raised wood cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and a breakfast nook. The bottom floor also has a converted bonus space with half bathroom- an extra 231 sqft of space perfect for an office, den or guest room! Upstairs there is a large loft area as well as a seperate computer/book nook in addition to the bedrooms. The king sized master bedroom leads to attached master bathroom with granite counters, dual vanity sink area, garden tub and separate shower and a large walk in closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs including a "second master" that is 15x13 with its own full bathroom. The hall bath has two sinks for extra space. The back of the home has a large screened/covered lanai just off the kitchen - perfect for entertaining or watching wildlife on the multiple ponds behind the home. There is additional outdoor paver patio space and gorgeous landscaping with palms and banana trees for an ultimate outdoor oasis! This big beautiful home is located in Magnolia Park, a gated neighborhood with access to three pools (pool 1 block away), playgrounds, basketball and tennis! HOA fee even covers lawn care, you never have to cut your lawn!! Close to Crosstown Expressway , I-75, MacDill AFB and loads of shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE have any available units?
9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE have?
Some of 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE offer parking?
No, 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE has a pool.
Does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE have accessible units?
No, 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

