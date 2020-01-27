9025 SIENNA MOSS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Large home with beautiful pond view in a great location! The enchanting covered front porch leads into this spacious home with a formal living room as well as a large family room that opens to a luxurious kitchen with raised wood cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and a breakfast nook. The bottom floor also has a converted bonus space with half bathroom- an extra 231 sqft of space perfect for an office, den or guest room! Upstairs there is a large loft area as well as a seperate computer/book nook in addition to the bedrooms. The king sized master bedroom leads to attached master bathroom with granite counters, dual vanity sink area, garden tub and separate shower and a large walk in closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs including a "second master" that is 15x13 with its own full bathroom. The hall bath has two sinks for extra space. The back of the home has a large screened/covered lanai just off the kitchen - perfect for entertaining or watching wildlife on the multiple ponds behind the home. There is additional outdoor paver patio space and gorgeous landscaping with palms and banana trees for an ultimate outdoor oasis! This big beautiful home is located in Magnolia Park, a gated neighborhood with access to three pools (pool 1 block away), playgrounds, basketball and tennis! HOA fee even covers lawn care, you never have to cut your lawn!! Close to Crosstown Expressway , I-75, MacDill AFB and loads of shopping and dining.