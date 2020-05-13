8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry to see this amazingly gorgeous townhouse on a lovely Pond. Upon entering you will see the stunning Design waiting for you to enhance with your decor. The foyer has a charming built in piece that shows you what is yet to come! Then you are lead into the kitchen which is breathtaking!! It is a piece of furniture that can be either an island or moved to the side; whichever suits your needs. Pantry is large garage entry is right there! The kitchen overlooks the Living and dining areas. The Dining are has this Beautiful Modern built in piece with amazing light fixture! The whole combo with have you just in Awe! The living area overlooks the pond and patio area. With the Sun shade, its the perfect spot to take in the view and relax after a long day. Upstairs you have the two bedrooms, both set up like master suites. Each having its own bathroom and walk in closet. Large bedrooms and beautiful bathroom; ample space to decorate and make it your private, perfect sanctuary... this is a wonderful opportunity to make this space YOURS! You bring yourself and your ideas and your have your perfect spot to come home and be happy every day! Hurry... This one is not going to last. Its just too perfect.