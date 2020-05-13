All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE

8953 Turnstone Haven Place · No Longer Available
Location

8953 Turnstone Haven Place, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hurry to see this amazingly gorgeous townhouse on a lovely Pond. Upon entering you will see the stunning Design waiting for you to enhance with your decor. The foyer has a charming built in piece that shows you what is yet to come! Then you are lead into the kitchen which is breathtaking!! It is a piece of furniture that can be either an island or moved to the side; whichever suits your needs. Pantry is large garage entry is right there! The kitchen overlooks the Living and dining areas. The Dining are has this Beautiful Modern built in piece with amazing light fixture! The whole combo with have you just in Awe! The living area overlooks the pond and patio area. With the Sun shade, its the perfect spot to take in the view and relax after a long day. Upstairs you have the two bedrooms, both set up like master suites. Each having its own bathroom and walk in closet. Large bedrooms and beautiful bathroom; ample space to decorate and make it your private, perfect sanctuary... this is a wonderful opportunity to make this space YOURS! You bring yourself and your ideas and your have your perfect spot to come home and be happy every day! Hurry... This one is not going to last. Its just too perfect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE have any available units?
8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE have?
Some of 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8953 TURNSTONE HAVEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

