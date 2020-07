Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Townhouse 3/2.5/2cg $1500mo - Nice and spacious Townhouse, 3/2.5/2cg located in gated community of Magnolia Park, close to I-75, Crosstown, Brandon mall, and plenty of Restaurants. This home has all stainless steel kitchen appliances plus full size front loader washer and dryer. Downstairs has open living space plus upstairs has additional loft space. Home is ready for move in November 2019.

Call today to view this home.



(RLNE5328510)