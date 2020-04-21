8738 Turnstone Haven Place

Amenities

***RECENTLY REDUCED**** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with a loft along the outskirts of Tampa featuring many upgrades. This 1,880 SF 2-story Townhouse has a spacious open floor plan that includes hard wood-floors, tile and carpet flooring. You will find this home in a charming gated community that has been hand selected for its prime location with a poolside view from the master bedroom. The kitchen on the main level highlights the large island that opens to the living area and makes this home perfect for family game night or entertaining. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, a large pantry with custom shelving, a breakfast bar, refrigerator, range, double oven, microwave and dishwasher. The screened in Lanai facing the pool is perfect for lounging and providing shaded space. Throughout the home are tailor-made shelving in the walk-in space under the stairs, linen & loft closets upstairs, and the bedroom closets. Also included in the garage are organizational shelving, a custom utility workshop station, speckled floor finish, and an additional freezer (will not be repaired or replaced). Upstairs, youï¿½??ll enjoy two secondary bedrooms, providing room for family or overnight guests and a spacious loft for additional comfort and flexibility with a washer / dryer closet. Both the large walk in closet and linen closet in the master bedroom have custom shelving, an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. The community has a pool, playground and basketball court. Easy access to Crosstown, I-75, I-4, I-275. Nearby are an assortment of Brandon shopping / dining, with elementary, middle, high school, and colleges nearby. This property is an ideal location for all! Lawn maintenance is all by the HOA. Tenants pay for car gate access decals - $25 each and pool key - $25 each. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. Lease must be submitted to HOA 10 days before residents move in.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



