Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:14 PM

Location

8738 Turnstone Haven Place, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
***RECENTLY REDUCED**** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with a loft along the outskirts of Tampa featuring many upgrades. This 1,880 SF 2-story Townhouse has a spacious open floor plan that includes hard wood-floors, tile and carpet flooring. You will find this home in a charming gated community that has been hand selected for its prime location with a poolside view from the master bedroom. The kitchen on the main level highlights the large island that opens to the living area and makes this home perfect for family game night or entertaining. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, a large pantry with custom shelving, a breakfast bar, refrigerator, range, double oven, microwave and dishwasher. The screened in Lanai facing the pool is perfect for lounging and providing shaded space. Throughout the home are tailor-made shelving in the walk-in space under the stairs, linen & loft closets upstairs, and the bedroom closets. Also included in the garage are organizational shelving, a custom utility workshop station, speckled floor finish, and an additional freezer (will not be repaired or replaced). Upstairs, youï¿½??ll enjoy two secondary bedrooms, providing room for family or overnight guests and a spacious loft for additional comfort and flexibility with a washer / dryer closet. Both the large walk in closet and linen closet in the master bedroom have custom shelving, an en suite bathroom with a walk-in shower and double vanity sinks. The community has a pool, playground and basketball court. Easy access to Crosstown, I-75, I-4, I-275. Nearby are an assortment of Brandon shopping / dining, with elementary, middle, high school, and colleges nearby. This property is an ideal location for all! Lawn maintenance is all by the HOA. Tenants pay for car gate access decals - $25 each and pool key - $25 each. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. Lease must be submitted to HOA 10 days before residents move in.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place have any available units?
8738 Turnstone Haven Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place have?
Some of 8738 Turnstone Haven Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8738 Turnstone Haven Place currently offering any rent specials?
8738 Turnstone Haven Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8738 Turnstone Haven Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8738 Turnstone Haven Place is pet friendly.
Does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place offer parking?
Yes, 8738 Turnstone Haven Place offers parking.
Does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8738 Turnstone Haven Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place have a pool?
Yes, 8738 Turnstone Haven Place has a pool.
Does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place have accessible units?
No, 8738 Turnstone Haven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8738 Turnstone Haven Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8738 Turnstone Haven Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8738 Turnstone Haven Place does not have units with air conditioning.
