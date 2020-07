Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

8527 Tidewater Trail Available 10/01/19 - Coming soon!! Currently tenant occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS. You can see this property by appointment ONLY. Will be available beginning of October. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a 1 car garage with washer and dryer connections. Large fenced in back yard. NO PETS. Call for more information or to schedule a viewing of this home.



(RLNE3370337)