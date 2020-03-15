All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
7673 GINGER LILY COURT

7673 Ginger Lily Court · No Longer Available
Location

7673 Ginger Lily Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
Beautiful One Year Old, Corner unit Townhome, Close to Downtown Tampa, Shopping, Restaurants and So Much More! Downstairs features open floor plan with large great room, half bathroom, dining area off kitchen with view of lanai, kitchen complete with brand new GE appliances including microwave oven, plenty of cabinet space and separate pantry! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, each with large walk in closets, each with private bathrooms, laundry room and loft area. Home includes ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Sit outside on your private lanai with no rear neighbors and enjoy a couple of coffee in the morning. This unit comes with a one car garage and offers plenty of parking for your guests. Located at the end of the cul de sac, you will have privacy! Beautiful amenities center with clubhouse complete with kitchen, social area and pool table, resort style pool, splash pad, playground and fitness center! Don't miss this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT have any available units?
7673 GINGER LILY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT have?
Some of 7673 GINGER LILY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7673 GINGER LILY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7673 GINGER LILY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7673 GINGER LILY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7673 GINGER LILY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7673 GINGER LILY COURT offers parking.
Does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7673 GINGER LILY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7673 GINGER LILY COURT has a pool.
Does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7673 GINGER LILY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7673 GINGER LILY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7673 GINGER LILY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7673 GINGER LILY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
