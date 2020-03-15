7673 GINGER LILY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage

Beautiful One Year Old, Corner unit Townhome, Close to Downtown Tampa, Shopping, Restaurants and So Much More! Downstairs features open floor plan with large great room, half bathroom, dining area off kitchen with view of lanai, kitchen complete with brand new GE appliances including microwave oven, plenty of cabinet space and separate pantry! Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, each with large walk in closets, each with private bathrooms, laundry room and loft area. Home includes ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Sit outside on your private lanai with no rear neighbors and enjoy a couple of coffee in the morning. This unit comes with a one car garage and offers plenty of parking for your guests. Located at the end of the cul de sac, you will have privacy! Beautiful amenities center with clubhouse complete with kitchen, social area and pool table, resort style pool, splash pad, playground and fitness center! Don't miss this opportunity!!