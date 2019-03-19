All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
7608 BLUE IRIS LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7608 BLUE IRIS LANE

7608 Blue Iris Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7608 Blue Iris Ln, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction just completed! So, be the first one to enjoy this beautiful Annapolis floor plan, which is a spacious one-story home. The Annapolis provides 1,461 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A kitchen island for food prep, along with adjoining family and dining rooms. The laundry room is conveniently located next to the two-car garage, making it easy for early risers to do laundry without disturbing those sleeping. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and a double vanity perfect for those hectic weekday mornings. Touchstone’s incredible location, on the very doorstep of Tampa and within a dozen miles of the beaches along the bay, the community is virtually around the corner from Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75 for easy access to Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport and less than 5 minutes drive to the Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall. Touchstone’s amenities enhance the community’s outstanding proximity to excellent recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping. Call for a private showing before it is gone. Tenant is to pay $75 processing fee to Keller Williams Brandon at the time of move in along with other fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE have any available units?
7608 BLUE IRIS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE have?
Some of 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7608 BLUE IRIS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE offers parking.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE have a pool?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE have accessible units?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 BLUE IRIS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa