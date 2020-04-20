All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

7605 GINGER LILY COURT

7605 Ginger Lily Court · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

7605 Ginger Lily Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
NEVER LIVED IN, BRAND NEW TOWNHOME....GREAT TAMPA LOCATION...CONVENIENTLY, LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BRANDON BORDER...NEAR BRANDON MALL, TOP GOLF, DINING & SHOPPING..NEW COMMUNITY & AMAZING RENTAL $1580.00 INCLUDES APPLIANCES ...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs, a 5x17 lanai and a one car garage. Upstairs you will find a nice sized loft area with space for an office or play area....Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms sharing a full size bathroom. Owners Suite has wonderful sized master bath and walk in closet. Laundry is also located upstairs between the bedrooms with washer and dryer included. A new opportunity with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park. EASY ACCESS TO 75 & MAC DILL AIR FORCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

