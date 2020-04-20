7605 GINGER LILY COURT

Amenities

NEVER LIVED IN, BRAND NEW TOWNHOME....GREAT TAMPA LOCATION...CONVENIENTLY, LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BRANDON BORDER...NEAR BRANDON MALL, TOP GOLF, DINING & SHOPPING..NEW COMMUNITY & AMAZING RENTAL $1580.00 INCLUDES APPLIANCES ...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs, a 5x17 lanai and a one car garage. Upstairs you will find a nice sized loft area with space for an office or play area....Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms sharing a full size bathroom. Owners Suite has wonderful sized master bath and walk in closet. Laundry is also located upstairs between the bedrooms with washer and dryer included. A new opportunity with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park. EASY ACCESS TO 75 & MAC DILL AIR FORCE