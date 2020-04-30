All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
5342 Fallen Leaf Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

5342 Fallen Leaf Drive

5342 Fallen Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5342 Fallen Leaf Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful two-story home for rent in gated community of Magnolia Park. The first level has elegant tile floors, half bathroom, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen stainless steel appliances, laundry room includes washer and dryer. The second level is carpeted with 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in the hallway and an in-suite bathroom in the master bedroom with double sinks and a full walk-in shower.

Outdoor space includes a beautiful, screened lanai overlooking the backyard and a 2-car garage. The Magnolia Park community has 3 pools, playgrounds, nature paths and plenty of ponds. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Location is close to the highway, Brandon Mall, Top Golf, restaurants and more! Comes equipped with a security system. Tenat will need to sign-up and pay for monitoring (optional). Tenant pays electric, trash and sewer. Application fee is $45 per adult. Pet fee is $300.

Home is available beginning June 1 but can be available earlier if needed. We are not accepting Secion 8 at this time.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/riverview-fl?lid=13238205

(RLNE5710066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive have any available units?
5342 Fallen Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive have?
Some of 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Fallen Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5342 Fallen Leaf Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa