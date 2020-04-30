5342 Fallen Leaf Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Available 06/01/20 Beautiful two-story home for rent in gated community of Magnolia Park. The first level has elegant tile floors, half bathroom, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen stainless steel appliances, laundry room includes washer and dryer. The second level is carpeted with 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in the hallway and an in-suite bathroom in the master bedroom with double sinks and a full walk-in shower.



Outdoor space includes a beautiful, screened lanai overlooking the backyard and a 2-car garage. The Magnolia Park community has 3 pools, playgrounds, nature paths and plenty of ponds. Lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Location is close to the highway, Brandon Mall, Top Golf, restaurants and more! Comes equipped with a security system. Tenat will need to sign-up and pay for monitoring (optional). Tenant pays electric, trash and sewer. Application fee is $45 per adult. Pet fee is $300.



Home is available beginning June 1 but can be available earlier if needed. We are not accepting Secion 8 at this time.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/riverview-fl?lid=13238205



