Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:58 AM

4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

4754 Whire Sanderling Court · No Longer Available
Location

4754 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright, clean and move-in ready!

Extra-large neutral colored tile flooring is located throughout the bottom floor allowing for easy clean-up and durability. In the kitchen, espresso cabinets with crown molding complement the beautiful light colored granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors to the patio bring the outside in.

Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the home’s second bedroom and has its own full bath with a large walk-in shower, granite countertops, and espresso modern cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a washer and dryer included.

Magnolia Park is located just off South Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer! The community features a pool and playground for all to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have any available units?
4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have?
Some of 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers parking.
Does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has a pool.
Does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

