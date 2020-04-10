4754 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, is bright, clean and move-in ready!



Extra-large neutral colored tile flooring is located throughout the bottom floor allowing for easy clean-up and durability. In the kitchen, espresso cabinets with crown molding complement the beautiful light colored granite countertops. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors to the patio bring the outside in.



Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the home’s second bedroom and has its own full bath with a large walk-in shower, granite countertops, and espresso modern cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a washer and dryer included.



Magnolia Park is located just off South Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer! The community features a pool and playground for all to enjoy.