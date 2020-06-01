4729 CHATTERTON WAY

Amenities

This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, has tons of natural light, modern touches and is move-in ready! Durable and easy to clean ceramic tile can be found on the first floor while plush carpet is located upstairs in the hallways and bedrooms.



The upgraded kitchen boasts maple toned cabinets contrast perfectly with light granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A large center island with a double under mount sink is spacious enough to seat several chairs for casual meals and overlooks the sizable living room and dining area.



A downstairs half bath adds convenience.



Upstairs, find both of the home's bedrooms and full bathrooms. The master suite features a large walk-in closet with an en-suite bath with dual sink vanity, and a custom tiles shower/tub combo. The other roomy bedroom is located at the other end of the hall and has a full size bath with granite counters. The laundry, located upstairs, comes with washer and dryer included.



Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month. Enjoy maintenance free living now!