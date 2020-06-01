All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4729 CHATTERTON WAY
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:29 PM

4729 CHATTERTON WAY

4729 Chatterton Way · (813) 944-7806
Location

4729 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This gorgeous townhome, located in gated Magnolia Park, has tons of natural light, modern touches and is move-in ready! Durable and easy to clean ceramic tile can be found on the first floor while plush carpet is located upstairs in the hallways and bedrooms.

The upgraded kitchen boasts maple toned cabinets contrast perfectly with light granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting add to the modern feel. A large center island with a double under mount sink is spacious enough to seat several chairs for casual meals and overlooks the sizable living room and dining area.

A downstairs half bath adds convenience.

Upstairs, find both of the home's bedrooms and full bathrooms. The master suite features a large walk-in closet with an en-suite bath with dual sink vanity, and a custom tiles shower/tub combo. The other roomy bedroom is located at the other end of the hall and has a full size bath with granite counters. The laundry, located upstairs, comes with washer and dryer included.

Magnolia Park is located just off Falkenburg Rd. minutes from I-75, US HWY 301, and all that Tampa Bay has to offer! Enjoy access to a tropical pool, cabanas, parks, and playgrounds. Water, garbage and lawn care are covered by the HOA saving you money each month. Enjoy maintenance free living now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY have any available units?
4729 CHATTERTON WAY has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY have?
Some of 4729 CHATTERTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4729 CHATTERTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4729 CHATTERTON WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 CHATTERTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4729 CHATTERTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY offer parking?
No, 4729 CHATTERTON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4729 CHATTERTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4729 CHATTERTON WAY has a pool.
Does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 4729 CHATTERTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4729 CHATTERTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4729 CHATTERTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4729 CHATTERTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
