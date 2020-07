Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Palm River/Clair-Mel area. Nice fenced yard with large shade trees, covered carport, and washer/dryer hookup. Ceramic tile and vinyl plank throughout home. NEW FRIDGE AND RANGE TO BE INSTALLED AT MOVE IN. Pets OK with approval and pet deposit. $75 application fee per adult.