2526 SW Danbury Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village. There is a community center, playground, tennis courts and pool.

This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking.

Large screened in patio for relaxing and enjoying the outside. Unit is tiled and laminate except for the stairs and landing. Kitchen has white cabinetry and white appliances (refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and flat top range) with a pass through to the dining room area. Half bath downstairs with full washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The master has a shower only. Dual sinks. Walk-in closet. No pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Call now to find out more about this lovely community and our criteria. Community has Rules and Regulations.



No Pets Allowed



