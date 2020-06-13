All apartments in Palm City
2526 SW Danbury Lane

2526 Southwest Danbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Southwest Danbury Lane, Palm City, FL 34990

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
The Meadows at Martin Downs, 2/2.5 Townhome - The Meadows at Martin Downs is a gated Palm City community with a mixture of homes and townhomes. This townhome is located in the sub-division of Lakemont Village. There is a community center, playground, tennis courts and pool.
This unit comes with two assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking.
Large screened in patio for relaxing and enjoying the outside. Unit is tiled and laminate except for the stairs and landing. Kitchen has white cabinetry and white appliances (refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and flat top range) with a pass through to the dining room area. Half bath downstairs with full washer and dryer. Both bedrooms are located upstairs. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The master has a shower only. Dual sinks. Walk-in closet. No pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Call now to find out more about this lovely community and our criteria. Community has Rules and Regulations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4750981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 SW Danbury Lane have any available units?
2526 SW Danbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm City, FL.
What amenities does 2526 SW Danbury Lane have?
Some of 2526 SW Danbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 SW Danbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2526 SW Danbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 SW Danbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2526 SW Danbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm City.
Does 2526 SW Danbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2526 SW Danbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 2526 SW Danbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 SW Danbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 SW Danbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2526 SW Danbury Lane has a pool.
Does 2526 SW Danbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 2526 SW Danbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 SW Danbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 SW Danbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 SW Danbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 SW Danbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
