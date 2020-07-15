/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
22 Studio Apartments for rent in Palm Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 02:23 PM
8 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$2,356
620 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2560 S Ocean Blvd
2560 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
465 sqft
Heart of Palm Beach Peninsula, large quiet STUDIO with FULL kitchen , appliances, granite tops, bathroom, tiles, walking closet, large balcony, intercostals view, deeded beach access-walk across the street to the beautiful quiet beach, elegantly
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
270 Seminole Avenue
270 Seminole Ave, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
300 sqft
Charming second floor studio apartment with large windows bright windows, eat in kitchen, and new floors located on Seminole Avenue in the center of town. Close to the shops, restaurants, & the beach. Coin laundry on site.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,353
588 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
9 Units Available
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
350 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
171 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,618
657 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
65 Units Available
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Shores
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
325 sqft
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
31 S Golfview Road
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
Location, location, location! Great Boutique Studio across the street from Bryant Park. Walking distance to Downtown Lake Worth and Lake Worth Beach. Be a part of all the activities Lake Worth has to offer like art, restaurants, golf & shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2800 N Flagler Drive
2800 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
647 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN INTRACOASTAL BUILDING! RENOVATED WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING , NEUTRAL PAINT, CROWN MOLDINGS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CABLE, NEW HURRICANE PROOF SLIDING DOOR,
Results within 5 miles of Palm Beach
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Highway
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
620 sqft
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Beach
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$2,458
730 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,556
541 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
828 N Lake Ave.
828 Lake Ave N, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
Studio in a heart of Delray - Property Id: 281807 Large studio for rent with a beautiful green yard, garden style property, close to Atlantic and just a short drive to the beach. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
161 SE 5th Avenue
161 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio apartment, outside dedicated patio area, tons of parking, washer & dryer on premises, freshly painted. Light and Bright.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
173 SE 5th Avenue
173 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio Apartment, new bath and kitchen. Outside dedicated patio area, parking, washer & dryer on premises. Apartment features wood beam ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
214 SE 4th Avenue
214 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,800
1868 sqft
Newly renovated, luxury FURNISHED studio with 1 bath Villa/Apartment on a small compound of four units with a beautiful pool in the center (for use only by the four Villas).Two blocks south of the Ave... walk to everything.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Antigua
1537 Cades Bay Avenue
1537 Cades Bay Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,000
1908 sqft
This is ONLY for retail/office space! Not for personal use! 1st floor rental in Abacoa near the town center. For commercial/retail space only!!! Room includes a 1/2 bath. Furniture not included.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
2023 S Suzanne Circle
2023 South Suzanne Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
Studio
$1,000
900 sqft
Adorable studio in tri-plex available for unfurnished annual, rental. Great Locaation- PGA Shops & Restaurants, PGA Golf Course, Roger Dean Staduim, Scripps, FAU, Both FPL Offices, Palm Beach University, Beach just a mile away.
