Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table media room

LAKES OF DELRAY 55 + COMMUNITY VACANT THIS COULD BE YOUR HOME 3 RD FLOOR WITH ELEVATOR WATERSEDGE UNIT WITH PATIO AND ACCORDION SHUTTERS AND STUNNING LAKE VIEWS COMES FULLY FURNISHED AS YOU SEE IN PICTURES TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT LIVING AREA NEWER APPLIANCES NEWER AC AND WATER TANK THERE IS AN ACTIVE COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL, JACUZZI , GYM ,LIBRARY THEATER BILLIARD THERE IS EVEN A COURTESY BUS LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM THE BEACH AND TRENDY DOWNTOWN DELRAY SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS A MUST SEE !RENT INCLUDES WATER AND BASIC CABLE