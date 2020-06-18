All apartments in Palm Beach County
1009 Lytham Court
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

1009 Lytham Court

1009 Lytham Court · (561) 877-0331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1009 Lytham Court, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Breakers West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful house in Breakers West's golf court for rent. The house is newly renovated, fresh paint inside and outside, new kitchen cabinet, new kitchen appliance, new washer+dryer, etc. Walk-in closet, 2-car garage, beautiful golf court in the back of the house. 24 hours manned gate and patrol.4 month rent: $5,000 / month - Pay in full before move in.Yearly rent: $2,800 / monthBefore move in: first + last + 1 month security deposit.Renters and pets need to get the association's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Lytham Court have any available units?
1009 Lytham Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 Lytham Court have?
Some of 1009 Lytham Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Lytham Court currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Lytham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Lytham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Lytham Court is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Lytham Court offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Lytham Court offers parking.
Does 1009 Lytham Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Lytham Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Lytham Court have a pool?
No, 1009 Lytham Court does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Lytham Court have accessible units?
No, 1009 Lytham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Lytham Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Lytham Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Lytham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Lytham Court does not have units with air conditioning.
