1009 Lytham Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful house in Breakers West's golf court for rent. The house is newly renovated, fresh paint inside and outside, new kitchen cabinet, new kitchen appliance, new washer+dryer, etc. Walk-in closet, 2-car garage, beautiful golf court in the back of the house. 24 hours manned gate and patrol.4 month rent: $5,000 / month - Pay in full before move in.Yearly rent: $2,800 / monthBefore move in: first + last + 1 month security deposit.Renters and pets need to get the association's approval.