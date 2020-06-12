/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM
161 Furnished Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
51 MAC EWEN DRIVE
51 Mac Ewen Drive, Osprey, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
595 sqft
Come lounge around in one of the finest golf communities where everyday can feel like a vacation. This elegant loft has a lovely view of the lake with the rolling green right behind it.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
228 EXPLORER DRIVE
228 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1135 sqft
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
232 EXPLORER DRIVE
232 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Do you want to rent a BRAND NEW beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor .
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.
Results within 1 mile of Osprey
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9000 BLIND PASS ROAD
9000 Blind Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,490
750 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live on an island and listen to the sound of waves crashing at night or early morning? This hidden gem allows for you to enjoy a Gulf of Mexico view while sipping your coffee in the morning.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9185 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in.
1 of 16
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
5353 MANCHINI STREET
5353 Manchini Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1918 sqft
Located in beautiful Esplanade in Palmer Ranch area. Completely turn-key furnished including alarm system, internet, TV and cable and all utilities with a cap.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD
76 Bishops Court Rd, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
RENTAL: Available May 1, 2020. Luxury turnkey furnished Georgian Style Villa in beautiful, secure, gated Oaks Preserve community of The Oaks Club in Osprey FL.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9610 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE
9610 Club South Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1106 sqft
Enjoy the view across the golf course from the glassed and screened lanai of this exceptional third floor condo Tile in main living area, king bed in master suite, queen in guest, beautifully furnished, immaculately kept, and oh so tastefully
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9630 CLUB SOUTH CIRCLE
9630 Club South Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1106 sqft
Come and enjoy Paradise in this Turnkey Furnished 2 bedroom/2bath condo at Stoneybrook Clubside. Enjoy the view overlooking a lake and golf course from your glass/screened lanai. Community pool with screened in eating area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8769 PEBBLE CREEK LANE
8769 Pebble Creek Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1622 sqft
Delightful two bedroom villa at Pebble Creek at Stoneybrook G&CC, beautifully furnished and appointed, two bedrooms, two baths plus office, internet access, flat screen TVs, galley kitchen, breakfast nook with lots of windows, screened and covered
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9641 CASTLE POINT DRIVE
9641 Castle Point Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1661 sqft
Exceptional coveted ground floor END unit (ABBEY) with golf course view across the 4th fairway, GLASSED and SCREENED lanai welcomes you with an inviting seating arrangement as you watch the golfers and enjoy the sunshine.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4649 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1333 sqft
Arguably the best view in Stoneybrook from the screened lanai of this absolutely immaculate second-floor condo, water and golf course view, it doesn't get any better.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9601 CASTLE POINT DRIVE
9601 Castle Point Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1414 sqft
This is a really exceptional furnished 1st floor Barrington in Stoneybrook G & CC. Two bedroom plus den, solid stone counters, crown molding, tiled front and rear lanai.
