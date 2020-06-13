Apartment List
/
FL
/
osprey
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:55 PM

200 Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL with garage

Osprey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
232 Hidden Bay Dr
232 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
Annual Lease- Hidden Bay - Osprey/Sarasota, Fl - Property Id: 255333 3 Bed/3 Bath (3) third floor corner end unit condo in Hidden Bay,Osprey/Sarasota area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oaks
1 Unit Available
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5399 sqft
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1244 sqft
GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus. The kitchen features a large center island, 42” cabinetry and Granite counters with a closet pantry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
4252 EXPEDITION WAY
4252 Expedition Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
Enjoy this almost brand new town home in Osprey, Florida.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oaks
1 Unit Available
852 MACEWEN DRIVE
852 Macewen Dr, Osprey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3419 sqft
A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
228 EXPLORER DRIVE
228 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1135 sqft
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
4226 FRONTIER LANE
4226 Frontier Lane, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
232 EXPLORER DRIVE
232 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Do you want to rent a BRAND NEW beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor .

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oaks
1 Unit Available
136 OSPREY POINT DR
136 Osprey Point Drive, Osprey, FL
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
8843 sqft
EXQUISITELY STUNNING "GEORGIAN ESTATE HOME" nestled on a BAY FRONT lot in one of Sarasota's premier gated communities. Sweeping double stairway entry opens to a breathtaking two-story grand salon. Meticulous, with custom renovations throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Osprey
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1831 BURGOS DRIVE
1831 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1672 sqft
Enjoy an active, care-free lifestyle in the resort-style neighborhood of The Isles of Sarasota on Palmer Ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome has been updated with vinyl floors in the living area and stairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE
9779 Knightsbridge Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1784 sqft
You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants.

1 of 16

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
5353 MANCHINI STREET
5353 Manchini Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1918 sqft
Located in beautiful Esplanade in Palmer Ranch area. Completely turn-key furnished including alarm system, internet, TV and cable and all utilities with a cap.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9573 FOREST HILLS CIRCLE
9573 Forest Hills Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1814 sqft
GOLF TRANSFER AVAILABLE! 2 bedroom plus a den and a 2 car garage. Great room with custom built ins and mini frige. Office with built in desk & shelving. Extended screened lanai has tiled floor and an automatic awning.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1436 BURGOS DRIVE
1436 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1672 sqft
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. PALMER RANCH! Town-home in The Isles on Palmer Ranch. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, garage, inside laundry and corian counters. The lanai overlooks a lake full of wildlife to watch.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1205 BURGOS DRIVE
1205 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1638 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
324 MATISSE CIRCLE S
324 Matisse Circle South, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1567 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020....WONDERFUL HOME IN SORRENTO EAST! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO JETTY BEACH. SPARKLING CAGED SOLAR HEATED POOL WITH COVERED LANAI WITH TABLE AND CHAIRS FOR OUTDOOR DINING, LOUNGE CHAIRS FOR RELAXING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9651 CASTLE POINT DRIVE
9651 Castle Point Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1661 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath vacation rental within gated Stoneybrook Golf & CC. This condo is on the second floor with outstanding views of the golf course from the glassed and screened lanai.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Osprey, FL

Osprey apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Osprey 1 BedroomsOsprey 2 BedroomsOsprey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOsprey 3 BedroomsOsprey Apartments with Balcony
Osprey Apartments with GarageOsprey Apartments with GymOsprey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOsprey Apartments with ParkingOsprey Apartments with Pool
Osprey Apartments with Washer-DryerOsprey Dog Friendly ApartmentsOsprey Furnished ApartmentsOsprey Luxury PlacesOsprey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee