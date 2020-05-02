852 MACEWEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. As you enter you are met with a large open living room/dining room that looks out through walls of sliding glass doors, over the pool area to the 17th hole of the Heron golf course. You will immediately notice the quality that this home exudes, from the marble and real wood floors, to the custom plaster moldings and ceiling treatments throughout the house. To the right side, you enter the kitchen and family room area with a cozy dinette nook. The kitchen overlooks the family room & out to the pool and golf course. The right side of the house also includes 2 bedrooms and an oversized 3 car garage. The master bedroom is located on the left side of the house. Spacious and light, it features more custom plaster crown molding and two sets of sliding glass doors with a master bath that feels like a resort. Also, on the left side, you will find a large office, workout room and an enormous game room with incredible coffered ceilings, wet bar and fireplace where family and friends will undoubtedly spend hours playing pool and watching your favorite teams on the large TV. The outdoor area features an enormous paver patio, a lovely new pool and summer kitchen. Come explore Sarasota and Venice while renting in one of the nicest and safest communities in Southwest Florida!