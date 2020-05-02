All apartments in Osprey
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:19 PM

852 MACEWEN DRIVE

852 Macewen Dr · (917) 297-8578
Location

852 Macewen Dr, Osprey, FL 34229
Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. As you enter you are met with a large open living room/dining room that looks out through walls of sliding glass doors, over the pool area to the 17th hole of the Heron golf course. You will immediately notice the quality that this home exudes, from the marble and real wood floors, to the custom plaster moldings and ceiling treatments throughout the house. To the right side, you enter the kitchen and family room area with a cozy dinette nook. The kitchen overlooks the family room & out to the pool and golf course. The right side of the house also includes 2 bedrooms and an oversized 3 car garage. The master bedroom is located on the left side of the house. Spacious and light, it features more custom plaster crown molding and two sets of sliding glass doors with a master bath that feels like a resort. Also, on the left side, you will find a large office, workout room and an enormous game room with incredible coffered ceilings, wet bar and fireplace where family and friends will undoubtedly spend hours playing pool and watching your favorite teams on the large TV. The outdoor area features an enormous paver patio, a lovely new pool and summer kitchen. Come explore Sarasota and Venice while renting in one of the nicest and safest communities in Southwest Florida!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE have any available units?
852 MACEWEN DRIVE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE have?
Some of 852 MACEWEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 MACEWEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
852 MACEWEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 MACEWEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 852 MACEWEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 852 MACEWEN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 852 MACEWEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 852 MACEWEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 852 MACEWEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 852 MACEWEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 852 MACEWEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 MACEWEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
