Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms. Master suite has 2 large walk-in closets with built-ins. Master also has his and her full individual bathrooms. All other bedrooms include closet enclosures. Gourmet kitchen includes double oven range, 36 and 42 cu ft stainless GE Monogram refrigerators and dishwasher. Large office with custom wall built-ins. 20’ x 40’ deep-water pool and spa is excellent for use as a Lap Pool. The new poolside summer kitchen is great for entertaining. Home includes crown moldings throughout and 9' interior doors. Spacious oversize side entry 3 car garage will satisfy all your needs. Two large laundry rooms include extensive cabinet storage. Oversize 3 car garages include one high bay garage door. Home-site is on a large private Cul-De-Sac setting backing to the 5th Heron Green and adjacent to a 2 acre nature preserve providing great privacy. New irrigation well eliminates municipal irrigation water bills. Detailed house building plan is available. Most furnishings are high-end by AICO (Michael Amini).