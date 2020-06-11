All apartments in Osprey
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

51 MAC EWEN DRIVE

51 Mac Ewen Drive · (941) 960-6480
Location

51 Mac Ewen Drive, Osprey, FL 34229
Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Come lounge around in one of the finest golf communities where everyday can feel like a vacation. This elegant loft has a lovely view of the lake with the rolling green right behind it. Enjoy endless summer days basking in the sun at the pool which is only steps away! This loft is equipped with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, fixtures and fittings, a walk in shower, and a king size bed. It is fully furnished and available for viewing now! Short and long term rental ok OFF SEASON rate is $1300 and SEASONAL rate is $2400 with December at $2000. Owner pays electric up to $75month, anything over the tenant is responsible for. Don't miss out on this one of a kind place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE have any available units?
51 MAC EWEN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE have?
Some of 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
51 MAC EWEN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 MAC EWEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
