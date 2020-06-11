51 MAC EWEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Come lounge around in one of the finest golf communities where everyday can feel like a vacation. This elegant loft has a lovely view of the lake with the rolling green right behind it. Enjoy endless summer days basking in the sun at the pool which is only steps away! This loft is equipped with granite countertops, a full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, fixtures and fittings, a walk in shower, and a king size bed. It is fully furnished and available for viewing now! Short and long term rental ok OFF SEASON rate is $1300 and SEASONAL rate is $2400 with December at $2000. Owner pays electric up to $75month, anything over the tenant is responsible for. Don't miss out on this one of a kind place to call home!