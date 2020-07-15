4271 Expedition Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Impressive Annual Unfurnished Condo with Community Pool - Annual Unfurnished with Water and Sewer included. Great location to best of both worlds as this Townhome is located in the desirable community of Bay Street Village with its gated community and resort-style amenities. The comfortably designed Two bedroom, Two bath, 2nd floor condo, offers just under 1200 square feet of living space and plenty of options for Florida Living.



The open Living area is balanced with a nicely designed kitchen and Dining area with sliders opening to covered lanai. The Kitchen offers Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and breakfast bar for the chef or entertaining. Sizable Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet, and private Master Bath with double vanities, marble counters, and glass enclosed shower. The Second bedroom is nicely located to the full bath with a tub shower combination. Extras include vaulted ceilings, laundry closet with washer and dryer, plenty of storage space with the attached single car garage, and the Bay Street Village location is minutes from Pine View School, Legacy Trail, Beaches, dining, shopping, and Oscar Scherer Park for the Adventurist.



Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5069735)