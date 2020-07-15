All apartments in Osprey
Osprey, FL
4271 Expedition Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4271 Expedition Way

4271 Expedition Way · (941) 444-6185 ext. 102
Location

4271 Expedition Way, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4271 Expedition Way · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impressive Annual Unfurnished Condo with Community Pool - Annual Unfurnished with Water and Sewer included. Great location to best of both worlds as this Townhome is located in the desirable community of Bay Street Village with its gated community and resort-style amenities. The comfortably designed Two bedroom, Two bath, 2nd floor condo, offers just under 1200 square feet of living space and plenty of options for Florida Living.

The open Living area is balanced with a nicely designed kitchen and Dining area with sliders opening to covered lanai. The Kitchen offers Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and breakfast bar for the chef or entertaining. Sizable Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet, and private Master Bath with double vanities, marble counters, and glass enclosed shower. The Second bedroom is nicely located to the full bath with a tub shower combination. Extras include vaulted ceilings, laundry closet with washer and dryer, plenty of storage space with the attached single car garage, and the Bay Street Village location is minutes from Pine View School, Legacy Trail, Beaches, dining, shopping, and Oscar Scherer Park for the Adventurist.

Provided by Compass Property Management - Your direction to Annual and Seasonal Living! For further information and availability please visit www.compasspm.net.

Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Expedition Way have any available units?
4271 Expedition Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4271 Expedition Way have?
Some of 4271 Expedition Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Expedition Way currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Expedition Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Expedition Way pet-friendly?
No, 4271 Expedition Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 4271 Expedition Way offer parking?
Yes, 4271 Expedition Way offers parking.
Does 4271 Expedition Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4271 Expedition Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Expedition Way have a pool?
Yes, 4271 Expedition Way has a pool.
Does 4271 Expedition Way have accessible units?
No, 4271 Expedition Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Expedition Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4271 Expedition Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4271 Expedition Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4271 Expedition Way does not have units with air conditioning.
