Osprey, FL
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:58 PM

181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE

181 Navigation Circle · (941) 922-4959
Location

181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus. The kitchen features a large center island, 42” cabinetry and Granite counters with a closet pantry. Double slider opens to an arched and screened corner balcony, incredible sunset views. Master suite features large walk-in closet, attic access, walk-in shower, and double vanity. Tile floors with new carpet in the bedrooms. Community offers resort style community pool, fully equipped fitness room, cabana and community club room. Conveniently located between downtown Sarasota and Venice and minutes to the beach, the Legacy Trail, Oscar Scherer Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have any available units?
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have?
Some of 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
