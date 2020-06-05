181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE

Amenities
GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus. The kitchen features a large center island, 42” cabinetry and Granite counters with a closet pantry. Double slider opens to an arched and screened corner balcony, incredible sunset views. Master suite features large walk-in closet, attic access, walk-in shower, and double vanity. Tile floors with new carpet in the bedrooms. Community offers resort style community pool, fully equipped fitness room, cabana and community club room. Conveniently located between downtown Sarasota and Venice and minutes to the beach, the Legacy Trail, Oscar Scherer Park.