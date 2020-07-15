Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Hanover Lakes-4956 Blanche Court St. Cloud - Lake life !!!!!! Perfectly with a garage that is big enough to fit a whole boat! With a sportsman garage, you can ensure plenty of space for storage and the pleasure of having your boat in a covered garage. Hosting 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms- there is more than enough room for friends and family to enjoy the water, and make memories together in this cozy home. Tile is found throughout the walkway, kitchen and living area with a spectacular lake view to enjoy and unwind at the end of the day. This home is truly a nature lovers dream- come and take a tour today! Lake view from the Living room and Master Bedroom area.



GPS address: 3325 Hickory Tree Rd. St. Cloud, FL 34772



(RLNE4759218)