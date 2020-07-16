3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

This Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in Blossom Park Condominiums in Kissimmee!



This unit has Carpet and Tile throughout, Living Room, Dining room and Kitchen with Updated Appliances to include Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. Just off the kitchen there is a Laundry Room that includes a Washer and Dryer (as-is condition). This unit has a Split Bedroom Floorplan, the Master has a Walk In Closet and Master Bathroom included. Just outside of the unit there is a pond with fountain that includes an area you can grill and enjoy the outdoors after a long day! This community includes a Swimming Pool, Additional Accommodations and Beautiful Grounds Maintenance.