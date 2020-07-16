All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD

3038 Parkway Boulevard · (407) 346-5743
Location

3038 Parkway Boulevard, Osceola County, FL 34747

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
This Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is located in Blossom Park Condominiums in Kissimmee!

This unit has Carpet and Tile throughout, Living Room, Dining room and Kitchen with Updated Appliances to include Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. Just off the kitchen there is a Laundry Room that includes a Washer and Dryer (as-is condition). This unit has a Split Bedroom Floorplan, the Master has a Walk In Closet and Master Bathroom included. Just outside of the unit there is a pond with fountain that includes an area you can grill and enjoy the outdoors after a long day! This community includes a Swimming Pool, Additional Accommodations and Beautiful Grounds Maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3038 PARKWAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
