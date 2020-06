Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked. Large dining area, screened in porch, small office area, and washer/dryer in home. See attached County COVID-19 Rules. Some guests may have to self quarantine for 14 days. NOTE: Rented June 22, 2020 through April 1, 2021.