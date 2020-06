Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites. One up and one down! Beautiful layout and OCEAN VIEWS from everywhere! GREAT location in Ormond by the Sea. Mediterranean style building, large kitchen, all rooms large plus lovely loft area! You will love living here! Ocean walkway just across the street. Plenty of parking for guests, extreme goodness all around!