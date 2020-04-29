All apartments in Ormond-by-the-Sea
29 Sea Gull Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:15 PM

29 Sea Gull Drive

29 Sea Gull Drive · (386) 677-5594
Location

29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29 Sea Gull Drive · Avail. now

$2,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced yard and screened patio with solar heated pool. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and granite counter tops in both bathrooms. New heat pump will help you save on your electric bill. Relax on the screened patio and listen to the waves...just a short walk to the beach. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home!

Lawn Care included in monthly rental amount.
Sorry, pets not allowed.

Call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5039792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Sea Gull Drive have any available units?
29 Sea Gull Drive has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Sea Gull Drive have?
Some of 29 Sea Gull Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Sea Gull Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29 Sea Gull Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Sea Gull Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29 Sea Gull Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
Does 29 Sea Gull Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29 Sea Gull Drive does offer parking.
Does 29 Sea Gull Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Sea Gull Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Sea Gull Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29 Sea Gull Drive has a pool.
Does 29 Sea Gull Drive have accessible units?
No, 29 Sea Gull Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Sea Gull Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Sea Gull Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Sea Gull Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Sea Gull Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
