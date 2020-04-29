Amenities

29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced yard and screened patio with solar heated pool. Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and granite counter tops in both bathrooms. New heat pump will help you save on your electric bill. Relax on the screened patio and listen to the waves...just a short walk to the beach. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home!



Lawn Care included in monthly rental amount.

Sorry, pets not allowed.



Call Kristy to schedule a showing.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822



(RLNE5039792)