Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A

2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard · (386) 677-5594
Location

2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea. With breath taking views of the ocean, this condo features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, fresh paint throughout, laminate flooring throughout, laundry room in the unit with a washer and dryer, new AC, two parking spaces, balcony facing the ocean, master bedroom window facing the ocean, community pool and so much more! You will love sitting on your balcony and watching the sunrise with spectacular views and ocean breezes.

Cable, internet and water are included in the monthly rental amount.

Pets not allowed.

Call Kristy to schedule a showing today!
Office-386-677-5594
Cell-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A have any available units?
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A have?
Some of 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
Does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A does offer parking.
Does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A have a pool?
Yes, 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A has a pool.
Does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A have accessible units?
No, 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A has units with air conditioning.
