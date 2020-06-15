2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea. With breath taking views of the ocean, this condo features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, fresh paint throughout, laminate flooring throughout, laundry room in the unit with a washer and dryer, new AC, two parking spaces, balcony facing the ocean, master bedroom window facing the ocean, community pool and so much more! You will love sitting on your balcony and watching the sunrise with spectacular views and ocean breezes.



Cable, internet and water are included in the monthly rental amount.



Pets not allowed.



Call Kristy to schedule a showing today!

Office-386-677-5594

Cell-386-503-9822



(RLNE5755090)