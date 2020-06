Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with ample sun light. Bamboo flooring, 2 large walk in closets with their own private bathrooms. Private balcony to ocean views & court yard pool side. Washer & Dryer facilities on each floor of units.HOA must prior approve approve application.