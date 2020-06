Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

DIRECT OCEANFRONT CONDO FOR LEASE! Beautifully furnished and appointed.Stunning ocean views! This 4th floor units offers views from almost every room and is completely move-in ready with all furnishings included. The open floor plan allows for ample entertaining space with no walls dividing the kitchen, living room, and dining areas. Renovated to contemporary design. Walk out onto the tiled patio with enough space to dine or lounge in the ocean breeze. Patio also complete with full length storm shutter system. Laundry in unit. Newer AC. The