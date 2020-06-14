All apartments in Orangetree
Last updated June 14 2020

614 Grand Rapids BLVD

614 Grand Rapids Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

614 Grand Rapids Boulevard, Orangetree, FL 34120
Orange Tree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Immaculate lakefront home with attached 3 car garage and beautifully paved driveway. There are wood look floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. This home has a large tiled lanai, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, and living room. The master suite has a huge bedroom and 2 walk-in closets as well as a beautiful master bath with a garden soaking tub, separate shower, and 2 vanities. There is a breakfast area off the kitchen, looking over the lake, as well as formal dining. The backyard is wide with a green lawn, beautiful landscaping, and plenty of space for children to run and play. Lots of space between the neighboring homes as well! Waterways has a community boat and an RV storage lot. There is a clubhouse, exercise room, community pool, fishing pier, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball, kids playground, and more! Valencia Country Club Public Golf Course is very nearby, as are Publix, CVS, Sheriff's Stations/EMS/Fire Department, 3 public schools (K-12), and a charter school. Waterways is 20 minutes from Arthrex. Pets with approval. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD have any available units?
614 Grand Rapids BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orangetree, FL.
What amenities does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD have?
Some of 614 Grand Rapids BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Grand Rapids BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
614 Grand Rapids BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Grand Rapids BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Grand Rapids BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 614 Grand Rapids BLVD does offer parking.
Does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Grand Rapids BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 614 Grand Rapids BLVD has a pool.
Does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD have accessible units?
No, 614 Grand Rapids BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Grand Rapids BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Grand Rapids BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Grand Rapids BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
