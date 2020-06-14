614 Grand Rapids BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Immaculate lakefront home with attached 3 car garage and beautifully paved driveway. There are wood look floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. This home has a large tiled lanai, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, and living room. The master suite has a huge bedroom and 2 walk-in closets as well as a beautiful master bath with a garden soaking tub, separate shower, and 2 vanities. There is a breakfast area off the kitchen, looking over the lake, as well as formal dining. The backyard is wide with a green lawn, beautiful landscaping, and plenty of space for children to run and play. Lots of space between the neighboring homes as well! Waterways has a community boat and an RV storage lot. There is a clubhouse, exercise room, community pool, fishing pier, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball, kids playground, and more! Valencia Country Club Public Golf Course is very nearby, as are Publix, CVS, Sheriff's Stations/EMS/Fire Department, 3 public schools (K-12), and a charter school. Waterways is 20 minutes from Arthrex. Pets with approval. NO SMOKING.