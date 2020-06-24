Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath family home on 1/4 acre - Property Id: 95346
Spacious family home with enormous back yard with 15x20 walk out deck! Interior is completely renovated with stainless steel appliances and central air. 2 bedrooms 1 bath on corner lot! Property is completely fenced in. Property located in a quiet neighborhood. Pets allowed upon owners approval. Move in ready!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95346 Property Id 95346
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4634469)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 W French Ave Home have any available units?
628 W French Ave Home doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 628 W French Ave Home have?
Some of 628 W French Ave Home's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 W French Ave Home currently offering any rent specials?
628 W French Ave Home is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 W French Ave Home pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 W French Ave Home is pet friendly.
Does 628 W French Ave Home offer parking?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not offer parking.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have a pool?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not have a pool.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have accessible units?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not have accessible units.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 W French Ave Home has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 W French Ave Home has units with air conditioning.