All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 628 W French Ave Home.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
628 W French Ave Home
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 W French Ave Home

628 West French Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

628 West French Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath family home on 1/4 acre - Property Id: 95346

Spacious family home with enormous back yard with 15x20 walk out deck! Interior is completely renovated with stainless steel appliances and central air. 2 bedrooms 1 bath on corner lot! Property is completely fenced in. Property located in a quiet neighborhood. Pets allowed upon owners approval. Move in ready!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95346
Property Id 95346

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4634469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 W French Ave Home have any available units?
628 W French Ave Home doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 628 W French Ave Home have?
Some of 628 W French Ave Home's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 W French Ave Home currently offering any rent specials?
628 W French Ave Home is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 W French Ave Home pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 W French Ave Home is pet friendly.
Does 628 W French Ave Home offer parking?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not offer parking.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have a pool?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not have a pool.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have accessible units?
No, 628 W French Ave Home does not have accessible units.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 W French Ave Home has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 W French Ave Home have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 W French Ave Home has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FL
Titusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College