All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 551 Daley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
551 Daley Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

551 Daley Street

551 Daley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

551 Daley Street, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f4ecba001 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Daley Street have any available units?
551 Daley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
Is 551 Daley Street currently offering any rent specials?
551 Daley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Daley Street pet-friendly?
No, 551 Daley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 551 Daley Street offer parking?
No, 551 Daley Street does not offer parking.
Does 551 Daley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Daley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Daley Street have a pool?
No, 551 Daley Street does not have a pool.
Does 551 Daley Street have accessible units?
No, 551 Daley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Daley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Daley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Daley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Daley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FL
Titusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College