3 bedroom apartments
283 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9511 SW 51st Ter
9511 Southwest 51st Terrace, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath home in a great neighborhood! No other home like this in the area, come see for yourself.
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
8911 SW 44th St
8911 Southwest 44th Street, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2025 sqft
UPDATED BEAUTIFUL HOUSE!!!, a Real Charmer Kitchen! Tasteful Decor, New Tile Floors. Al windows and doors with accordion Shutters. Located in the heart of Miami, just a minutes away from major highways, multiples schools, shopping malls.
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
4531 SW 97th Ct
4531 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent location. Mint condition, all remodeled! Brand new Central A/C, New kitchen cabinets and new bathrooms. Large back yard and plenty of parking at the front of the property
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
5440 SW 82nd Ave
5440 Southwest 82nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL
This gated estate pool home sits on the beautiful and sought after Lake Catalina. You can swim, jet ski, fish and boat from your backyard and private beach. Oversized pool with covered Lounge area and private Dock.
Results within 1 mile of Olympia Heights
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9311 Southwest 38th Street
9311 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
This adorable home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
6041 SW 93rd Pl
6041 Southwest 93rd Place, Sunset, FL
Welcome to a very spacious and light single family POOL home situated on an over sized lot in an excellent established neighborhood.
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10461 SW 46th Ter
10461 Southwest 46th Terrace, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath single family home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Incredible location, near Turnpike, Palmetto Expressway, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment, etc.
Westwood Lake
1 Unit Available
10981 SW 46th St
10981 Southwest 46th Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful property ready to move in and make it your next home. It has 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2 car garage with front and rear garage, and a patio with a great lake view.
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
6801 SW 83 PL
6801 Southwest 83rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath renovated corner lot home. Kitchen has wood cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. It has a brick paver halve moon drive way with entrances from 68st and 83 pl.
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
5431 SW 70th Pl N
5431 Southwest 70th Place North, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious Bridgepoint Townhouse. All remodeled. 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths + additional den. This beautiful unit is located in the heart of South Miami, very close to Gables and shopping malls.
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7755 SW 85th Ct
7755 Southwest 85th Court, Glenvar Heights, FL
Gorgeous 1/2 acre, cul-de-sac home in prime location. This spacious home is perfect for entertaining indoor and out. Features dramatic high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with breakfast area, large living areas, and marble master bathroom.
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7391 S Waterway Dr
7391 South Waterway Drive, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Remodeled 3/2 single family home in coveted Waterways Neighborhood off 79 Ave and Coral Way. Newly installed tiled floors throughout, new AC, freshly painted inside and out, stainless steel appliances with chic concrete countertops in kitchen.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8581 SW 27th St
8581 Southwest 27th Lane, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 / 2 Plus Florida room. Complete update. Near transportation. Great location. New AC Price is not negotiable . Rent include lawn care House have an efficiente next to the house. It renter at this moment.
Glenvar Heights
1 Unit Available
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9341 Southwest 25th Street
9341 Southwest 25th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Southwest 25th Street, Miami, FL 33165 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3410 SW 87th Ave
3410 Southwest 87th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Excellent location, Near to Florida International University,Turnpike and Palmetto Expressways, Schools, Hospitals, shopping centers, Miami International Airport.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
3816 SW 79 AVE
3816 Southwest 79th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 AND HALF BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE
Westchester
1 Unit Available
8846 SW 25th St
8846 SW 25th St, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Look no further! This property enjoys plenty of privacy being IN THE REAR OF THE PROPERTY, entry through the left side. This spectacular duplex has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. The living areas are large and bright.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
2600 SW 92nd Pl
2600 Southwest 92nd Place, Westchester, FL
Spacious home for rent! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 master suites, Living room, Dining room, family room, covered terrace and large back yard with pergola.
Westchester
1 Unit Available
9700 NW 84TH AVE
9700 Southwest 84th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A BRAND NEW UNIQUE 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM, AT DOWNTOWN DORAL IN THE HEART OF URBANA A LENNAR COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS, SMART HOME TECNOLOGY,WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DORAL,NEXT TO A+ CHARTER SCHOOL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL, RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING