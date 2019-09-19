All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 657 Timber Bay Cir E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
657 Timber Bay Cir E
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

657 Timber Bay Cir E

657 Timber Bay Cir E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

657 Timber Bay Cir E, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3/1 house for rent in Oldsmar - Call today to schedule a showing to see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in Oldsmar! This home features an attached 1-car garage, off street parking, a large screened in lanai, and a fenced backyard.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount.

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4011093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Timber Bay Cir E have any available units?
657 Timber Bay Cir E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 657 Timber Bay Cir E have?
Some of 657 Timber Bay Cir E's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Timber Bay Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
657 Timber Bay Cir E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Timber Bay Cir E pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Timber Bay Cir E is pet friendly.
Does 657 Timber Bay Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 657 Timber Bay Cir E offers parking.
Does 657 Timber Bay Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Timber Bay Cir E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Timber Bay Cir E have a pool?
No, 657 Timber Bay Cir E does not have a pool.
Does 657 Timber Bay Cir E have accessible units?
Yes, 657 Timber Bay Cir E has accessible units.
Does 657 Timber Bay Cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Timber Bay Cir E has units with dishwashers.
Does 657 Timber Bay Cir E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 657 Timber Bay Cir E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOldsmar 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oldsmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL
Treasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa