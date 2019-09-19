657 Timber Bay Cir E

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning accessible range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3/1 house for rent in Oldsmar - Call today to schedule a showing to see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in Oldsmar! This home features an attached 1-car garage, off street parking, a large screened in lanai, and a fenced backyard.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount.



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4011093)