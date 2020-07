57 Emerald Bay Dr

Amenities

THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED TOWN HOME WITH IN A GREAT LOCATION IN EMERALD BAY / IN OLDSMAR. THE HOME IS EASY ACCESS TO WESTCHASE AND TO AIRPORT AND DOWNTOWN AND LOTS OF SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. THIS 2/ 2.5 BATH HOME OFFERS OVER 1200 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE WITH GORGEOUS TILE IN MAIN LIVING AREAS AND NEW CHERRY LAMINATE FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND 2ND FLOOR. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS, BOTH WITH WALK IN CLOSETS", ALMOST LIKE HAVING DUAL MASTERS! MASTER BATH HAS A NICE "ROMAN TUB" AND PRETTY VIEWS FROM BOTH ROOMS. KITCHEN HAS LARGE EATING SPACE, BREAKFAST BAR AND NEWER APPLIANCES. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED IN LAUNDRY AREA. *HOA APPROVAL AND APPLICATION AND APP FEE ARE REQUIRED TO MOVE IN, PETS HAVE TO BE UNDER 20 POUNDS PER HOA. **ENJOY COMMUNITY POOL AND RESERVED PARKING SPACES, AND LOTS OF AREAS TO WALK IN THIS PRETTY COMMUNITY! HOA APPROVAL IS REQUIRED. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING - READY FOR A SEPTEMBER MOVE IN!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

HOA APPROVAL AND APP / HOA APP FEE ARE REQUIRED

SMALL PETS CONSIDERED