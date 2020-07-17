All apartments in Okaloosa County
Find more places like 4506 Berringer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Okaloosa County, FL
/
4506 Berringer Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4506 Berringer Drive

4506 Berringer Drive · (850) 362-6999 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4506 Berringer Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4506 Berringer Drive · Avail. Aug 20

$2,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
4506 Berringer Drive Available 08/20/20 Luxurious Bluewater Bay Living - Spacious, split bedroom floorpan with lots of flexible space! Upon entering you'll notice the open feel to the common living areas, high ceilings and natural light. To the left of the foyer is a hallway leading to the master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, additional bedroom that would be perfect for a nursery or home office and an additional full bathroom. A family room and formal living room that share a double-sided fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar round out the common areas. Just off the family room are two more large bedrooms and a third full bathroom. Access the patio area from the master suite, living room and additional bedroom wing - perfect for enjoying sunset views or morning coffee.
This spectacular property is available for viewing now, please call 850.362.6999 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Berringer Drive have any available units?
4506 Berringer Drive has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4506 Berringer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Berringer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Berringer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Berringer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 4506 Berringer Drive offer parking?
No, 4506 Berringer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4506 Berringer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Berringer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Berringer Drive have a pool?
No, 4506 Berringer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Berringer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4506 Berringer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Berringer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 Berringer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 Berringer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4506 Berringer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4506 Berringer Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWarrington, FLGonzalez, FLBellview, FLEnterprise, ALUpper Grand Lagoon, FLDaleville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity