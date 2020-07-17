Amenities

4506 Berringer Drive Available 08/20/20 Luxurious Bluewater Bay Living - Spacious, split bedroom floorpan with lots of flexible space! Upon entering you'll notice the open feel to the common living areas, high ceilings and natural light. To the left of the foyer is a hallway leading to the master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet, additional bedroom that would be perfect for a nursery or home office and an additional full bathroom. A family room and formal living room that share a double-sided fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar round out the common areas. Just off the family room are two more large bedrooms and a third full bathroom. Access the patio area from the master suite, living room and additional bedroom wing - perfect for enjoying sunset views or morning coffee.

No Pets Allowed



