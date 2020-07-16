All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:39 AM

4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283

4100 Dancing Cloud Court · (850) 654-1403
Location

4100 Dancing Cloud Court, Okaloosa County, FL 32541

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with carpet & linoleum flooring. Private balcony with large outside storage closet. Rent includes FREE Extended Basic Cable and NO Trash Fee. Appliances included: full size washer & dryer, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Amenities included: pool & fitness center. Pets welcome! New Dog Park just across the street. Onsite Management & 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance. Close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, hospitals & military bases.

(RLNE1878929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 have any available units?
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 have?
Some of 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 is pet friendly.
Does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 offer parking?
No, 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 has a pool.
Does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 have accessible units?
No, 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 does not have units with air conditioning.
