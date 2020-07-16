Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance

4100 Dancing Cloud Court Unit 283 Available 04/10/20 Cozy 2B/2B Unfurnished Condo near Beach in the Heart of Destin! - Third floor unit with carpet & linoleum flooring. Private balcony with large outside storage closet. Rent includes FREE Extended Basic Cable and NO Trash Fee. Appliances included: full size washer & dryer, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Amenities included: pool & fitness center. Pets welcome! New Dog Park just across the street. Onsite Management & 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance. Close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, hospitals & military bases.



(RLNE1878929)