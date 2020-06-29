349 Fir Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Hoe on Large Corner Lot - Offering July FREE with one-year lease!

Offering home built by McElroy Builders in the heart of Niceville! This home is located just 9 miles to Eglin Air Force Base and just minutes to Destin via the convenience of the mid bay bridge. The minute you walk in, you'll love the charm of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. The home features vaulted ceilings, split bedroom floor plan and a nice size kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen is rounded out with beautiful custom granite breakfast bar and counter tops, a chef's dream gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious backyard is fenced for privacy and perfect for entertaining or spending time with the family, the backyard also offers a large storage shed and is rounded out with a nice screened patio. All pets must be approved by owner.



(RLNE4860889)