Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

349 Fir Avenue

349 Fir Avenue · (850) 362-6999 ext. 5
Location

349 Fir Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 349 Fir Avenue · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Hoe on Large Corner Lot - Offering July FREE with one-year lease!
Offering home built by McElroy Builders in the heart of Niceville! This home is located just 9 miles to Eglin Air Force Base and just minutes to Destin via the convenience of the mid bay bridge. The minute you walk in, you'll love the charm of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. The home features vaulted ceilings, split bedroom floor plan and a nice size kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen is rounded out with beautiful custom granite breakfast bar and counter tops, a chef's dream gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. The spacious backyard is fenced for privacy and perfect for entertaining or spending time with the family, the backyard also offers a large storage shed and is rounded out with a nice screened patio. All pets must be approved by owner.

(RLNE4860889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

