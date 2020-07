Amenities

Experience fun and carefree living at a community with a resort lifestyle in Crestview, FL! Our goal is to create a positive environment that is enjoyable for all! We offer luxury living without the inflated prices. Residents enjoy activities like resident socials for all ages, community rummage sales, and more! Our gorgeous community includes a modern clubhouse with complimentary Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, business center, indoor childrens' play area, 24/7 fitness center, onsite recycling center, and a spectacular pool! Bel Aire Terrace has a large paw park and is a pet friendly community with no size or breed restrictions. Convenient to Eglin Air Force Base, 7th Special Forces, Duke Field, and Hurlburt Field, Bel Aire Terrace offers the ultimate in luxury apartment living in a care-free, beautifully landscaped setting with a friendly and welcoming management staff. Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes are available for immediate rent. Call today to schedule a tour!