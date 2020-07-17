All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2640 Mcdavid Road

2640 Mc David Road · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Mc David Road, Okaloosa County, FL 32536

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice country home located on the North end of Crestview . This home offers Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a nice spacious Kitchen with a large formal dining room to entertain your family and friends. Sit in the den with the fire place going during those cold winter nights. Picture yourself having a nice cup of coffee in the morning under the large covered back porch watching the deer play. Listing agent is the owner of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Mcdavid Road have any available units?
2640 Mcdavid Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 2640 Mcdavid Road have?
Some of 2640 Mcdavid Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Mcdavid Road currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Mcdavid Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Mcdavid Road pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Mcdavid Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 2640 Mcdavid Road offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Mcdavid Road offers parking.
Does 2640 Mcdavid Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Mcdavid Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Mcdavid Road have a pool?
No, 2640 Mcdavid Road does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Mcdavid Road have accessible units?
No, 2640 Mcdavid Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Mcdavid Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Mcdavid Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2640 Mcdavid Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2640 Mcdavid Road does not have units with air conditioning.
