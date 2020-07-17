2640 Mcdavid Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice country home located on the North end of Crestview . This home offers Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. There is a nice spacious Kitchen with a large formal dining room to entertain your family and friends. Sit in the den with the fire place going during those cold winter nights. Picture yourself having a nice cup of coffee in the morning under the large covered back porch watching the deer play. Listing agent is the owner of the property.